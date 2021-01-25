22-year-old skateboarder hit and killed by Anderson police officer

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old man has died after being hit by an Alexandria police officer’s patrol car early Saturday morning in Madison County.

Police said Dylan Kelly Stinson was on a skateboard in the 1000 block of State Road 9 when he was hit around 2 a.m. by a marked police car driven by Zachary Taylor.

Taylor is now on paid administrative leave as an investigation into the crash is underway. Police confirm this is standard protocol.

The Herald Bulletin reports Taylor became a full-time Alexandria police officer in January.

The paper also reported Taylor’s blood was drawn for the presence of drugs or alcohol. Results are pending.