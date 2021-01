INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run late on the city’s west side.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Demery for leaving the scene of an accident.

In late December, 46-year-old Andrew Whitaker was killed when he was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Washington Street and Biltmore Avenue.

We are working to learn more about the arrest and will update when more information is available.