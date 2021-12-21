2022 violent crime grants awarded to Indianapolis organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 has been a violent year in Indianapolis. Community groups and organizations across the city are doing what they can do reduce crime. Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) and the City of Indianapolis announced 30 organizations will receive a total of $2,897,000 in funding.

The city defines crime prevention grants at “any effort that seeks to reduce initial or chronic interaction with criminal and/or juvenile justice systems and increase the safety of Indianapolis residents and their neighborhoods by reducing risk factors or increasing protective factors.”

ORGANIZATION PROJECT TITLE PRIORITY AWARD AMOUNT Believers United In Local Development (BUILD) BUILD crime reduction through workforce development Prevention $100,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis PIVOT Re-Engagement Center Program Violence Reduction $75,000 Brookside Community Development Corporation Isaiah House and Therapy Group Expansion Intervention $63,000 Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, Inc. We CANN MOVE 2022 Neighborhood-Based Strategies $175,000 Eclectic Soul VOICES Corporation Power and Promise Community Collaboration Intervention $150,000 Eskenazi Health Foundation Eskenazi Health Prescription for Hope Violence Reduction $100,000 Eskenazi Health Foundation Indy HeartBeat at Eskenazi Health Prevention $ 100,000 Flanner House of Indianapolis, Inc. Flanner House Crime Prevention Program Intervention $100,000 Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee Marion County Reentry Coalition Intervention $75,000 Horizon House, Inc. Re-entry: Homeless to Housed Intervention $88,500 Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Expansion Violence Reduction $60,000 John H. Boner Community Center Rapid Response Reentry Program Intervention $87,500 Keys2Work Keys2 Resilient YOUng Adults Intervention $75,000 Mackida Loveal & Trip Mentoring Outreach Center R.O.A.R (RESILIENTLY OVERCOMING ADVERSITIES RISE) Intervention $175,000 PACE, Inc. Violence Crime Prevention Through Effective Re-entry Intervention $75,000 Pathway Resource Center, Inc. Project HOT (Helping Others Transform) Neighborhood-Based Strategies $133,600 SILENT NO MORE INC The Covering Violence Reduction $81,400 Step-Up, Inc. Forensic Social Work in Action: Violence Prevention Services at Step-Up, Inc. Intervention $111,000 Stop the Violence Indianapolis, Inc. Next Man Up Violence Reduction $125,000 Thomas Ridley’s 1 Like Me Thomas Ridley’s 1 Like Me Crime Prevention 2.0 x 2 – Investing in Human and Social Capital Intervention $125,000 Trusted Mentors Mentoring to Reduce Recidivism Intervention $50,000 Workforce, Inc dba RecycleForce From Prisoner to Citizen Intervention $75,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Community Diversion Program Early Intervention $75,500 Peace Learning Center Restorative Juvenile Justice Initiative Early Intervention $125,000 Warren Arts and Education Foundation Inc CICF Violence Prevention Grant 2021 -2022 Early Intervention $125,000 Edna Martin Christian Center Overcoming the stigma of mental health, discrimination, and violence through art, counseling, and skilling up!!! Youth Mental Health $60,000 NAMI INDIANAPOLIS INC Helping Teens Build Healthy Coping Skills Youth Mental Health $ 66,000 Reach For Youth, Inc Preventing Crime and Recidivism through Trauma-Informed Mental Health Counseling and Positive Youth Development Services Youth Mental Health $60,000 Coburn Place Safe Haven Crisis Response and Flex Funds Domestic Violence Intervention $80,500 The Domestic Violence Network (DVN) Self-Sufficiency Fund for Domestic Violence Survivors Domestic Violence Intervention $105,500 TOTAL $2,897,500