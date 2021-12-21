2022 violent crime grants awarded to Indianapolis organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 has been a violent year in Indianapolis. Community groups and organizations across the city are doing what they can do reduce crime. Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) and the City of Indianapolis announced 30 organizations will receive a total of $2,897,000 in funding.

The city defines crime prevention grants at “any effort that seeks to reduce initial or chronic interaction with criminal and/or juvenile justice systems and increase the safety of Indianapolis residents and their neighborhoods by reducing risk factors or increasing protective factors.”  

ORGANIZATION PROJECT TITLE PRIORITYAWARD AMOUNT 
Believers United In Local Development (BUILD)BUILD crime reduction through workforce developmentPrevention$100,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of IndianapolisPIVOT Re-Engagement Center ProgramViolence Reduction$75,000
Brookside Community Development CorporationIsaiah House and Therapy Group ExpansionIntervention$63,000
Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, Inc.We CANN MOVE 2022Neighborhood-Based Strategies$175,000
Eclectic Soul VOICES CorporationPower and Promise Community CollaborationIntervention$150,000
Eskenazi Health FoundationEskenazi Health Prescription for HopeViolence Reduction$100,000
Eskenazi Health FoundationIndy HeartBeat at Eskenazi HealthPrevention$ 100,000
Flanner House of Indianapolis, Inc.Flanner House Crime Prevention ProgramIntervention$100,000
Greater Indianapolis Progress CommitteeMarion County Reentry CoalitionIntervention$75,000
Horizon House, Inc.Re-entry:  Homeless to HousedIntervention $88,500
Indianapolis Ten Point CoalitionIndianapolis Ten Point Coalition ExpansionViolence Reduction$60,000
John H. Boner Community CenterRapid Response Reentry ProgramIntervention$87,500
Keys2WorkKeys2 Resilient YOUng AdultsIntervention$75,000
Mackida Loveal & Trip Mentoring Outreach CenterR.O.A.R (RESILIENTLY OVERCOMING ADVERSITIES RISE)Intervention$175,000
PACE, Inc.Violence Crime Prevention Through Effective Re-entryIntervention$75,000
Pathway Resource Center, Inc.Project HOT (Helping Others Transform)Neighborhood-Based Strategies$133,600
SILENT NO MORE INCThe CoveringViolence Reduction$81,400
Step-Up, Inc.Forensic Social Work in Action: Violence Prevention Services at Step-Up, Inc.Intervention$111,000
Stop the Violence Indianapolis, Inc.Next Man UpViolence Reduction$125,000
Thomas Ridley’s 1 Like MeThomas Ridley’s 1 Like Me Crime Prevention 2.0 x 2 – Investing in Human and Social CapitalIntervention$125,000
Trusted MentorsMentoring to Reduce RecidivismIntervention$50,000
Workforce, Inc dba RecycleForceFrom Prisoner to CitizenIntervention$75,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of IndianapolisCommunity Diversion ProgramEarly Intervention$75,500
Peace Learning CenterRestorative Juvenile Justice InitiativeEarly Intervention$125,000
Warren Arts and Education Foundation IncCICF Violence Prevention Grant 2021 -2022Early Intervention$125,000
Edna Martin Christian CenterOvercoming the stigma of mental health, discrimination, and violence through art, counseling, and skilling up!!!Youth Mental Health$60,000
NAMI INDIANAPOLIS INCHelping Teens Build Healthy Coping SkillsYouth Mental Health$ 66,000
Reach For Youth, IncPreventing Crime and Recidivism through Trauma-Informed Mental Health Counseling and Positive Youth Development ServicesYouth Mental Health$60,000
Coburn Place Safe HavenCrisis Response and Flex FundsDomestic Violence Intervention$80,500
The Domestic Violence Network (DVN)Self-Sufficiency Fund for Domestic Violence SurvivorsDomestic Violence Intervention$105,500
TOTAL     $2,897,500

