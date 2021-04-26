2021 Oscars: Complete list of all the winners

CLAYTON, Ind. -- Apple announced plans Monday to invest in new operations in central Indiana, opening a state-of-the-art distribution center in Hendricks County. Apple’s investment will support close to 500 new jobs in Indiana by the end of 2024.

“Indiana’s healthy, business-friendly ecosystem continues to bring innovative, cutting-edge companies like Apple to the Hoosier State," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

"I couldn’t be more grateful that with a world of options to choose from, Apple selected our state to put down new roots. We’re excited for this tremendous investment, the 500 new career opportunities it brings to Hoosiers and what this commitment means for Apple’s potential future growth in Indiana."

The company plans to invest $100 million in Indiana from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund over the next few years to to establish a state-of-the-art distribution center in Clayton. The new facility, which will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain, will accelerate delivery times for Apple’s customers in Indiana and across the country.

XPO Logistics has already begun hiring in Clayton.