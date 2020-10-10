2020 women build project nearly complete

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 women build homes are nearly done.

It’s an annual project with Habitat for Humanity that brings women volunteers together. They all raise funds and put up the walls including two Hoosier women who are buying these houses.

“Right now, we are in the home stretch for finishing Sandra and LaQuinta’s houses… So we’re putting finishing touches on the houses — installing door knobs, cleaning up the floors, touch up paint, dry wall paint, just all the little last minute fixes,” Ashley Parker a volunteer with the 2020 Women Build Project said.

Add COVID-19 on top of the process and it’s been a challenge. Not as many hands able to help, so they can avoid crowding while building.

However, everything is on track to cut the ribbons in front of these homes before the end of October.