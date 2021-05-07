2020 IU graduates finally getting chance to participate in commencement ceremony

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Hoosier graduates finally getting the recognition for their college achievements this weekend.

Friday saw the beginning of nine ceremonies to be held across all seven IU campuses over the next ten days. The ceremonies are for both 2021 and 2020 graduates, this being the first in-person ceremonies since 2019.

The pandemic and its impact part of the messages delivered during Friday’s ceremony.

“As we enter the home stretch of this pandemic, doubtless the most extreme adversity that you young students have had so far in your lives, I want to ask you this, ‘how has the pandemic changed you?’ I’m hoping the pandemic has taught you to value science. Or if you are already a scientist, has given you extreme pride in your chosen profession.” Dr. Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy Of Sciences

More than 24,000 degrees will be handed out during these ceremonies. Attendance to these ceremonies is limited to graduates and faculty.

IU grads needed two negative COVID-19 tests the week before or proof of vaccination to attend. The ceremonies are being streamed online for family and friends to watch. each ceremony will be livestreamed on broadcast.iu.edu.