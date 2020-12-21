2020 dumpster fire display lights up Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — People in Irvington made a symbolic dumpster fire as a way to say goodbye to 2020.

During a luminary event Sunday night, people were invited to write their 2020 grievances on a dumpster — using markers, spray paint and other items.

“A lot of people have really serious things they’ve written on the dumpster,” said Irvington resident Craig Rutherford. “They’ve had some crushing blows over the last year, but it helps talking with other people and getting it out there.”

Once it was dark, they lit a light under a tarp stretched over the top of the dumpster, making it glow red and giving off the appearance it was on fire.