Runners come to the finish line of the 122nd Boston Marathon, where rain and high winds battered down for the duration. Monday April 16, 2018 (Photo credit Ryan Mcbride/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON – For the first time in its 124-year history, the Boston Marathon is canceled.

The event was originally scheduled for April before it was postponed to September.

Now, organizers have canceled the race for the year.

The 2021 Boston Marathon is planned for April 19.