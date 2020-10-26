2,009 new coronavirus cases , 13 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,009 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 164,581.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 24 and October 25 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 13 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,907. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from October 12 through October 25.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 13.3%, with a cumulative rate of 10% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 6.9%, with a cumulative rate of 5.8% positive.

According to the data, 23,990 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,734,945.

ISDH says 32.8% of ICU beds and 77.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 26,055 cases and 792 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 236 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.