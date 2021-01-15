20-year-old father shot to death on a stranger’s porch, family seeks answers

INDIANAPOLIS– An Indianapolis family is asking for answers after a young father was murdered on the east side.

The deadly shooting took place Thursday in a neighborhood near Sherman and English.

The victim, 20-year-old Charlie Siders, ran to a porch of Hoyt Avenue after being shot multiple times. Neighbors tried unsuccessfully to save his life.

The victim’s family still has no idea what led to the shooting, but say the death has torn their family apart.

“I never realized it would be so hard to lose my brother,” said the victim’s brother Brice Siders. “It’s way harder than you expect.”

Brice Siders struggled to hold back his tears talking about the sudden death of his younger brother.

“I’ll never get to see my brother again. I’m trying to figure it out, but I don’t understand it,” said Brice. “He’s got a little girl that he’ll never get to see grow up.”

Brice says Charlie’s daughter is already asking some difficult questions.

“His little girl walked up to me and asked me a question that I can’t give her an answer to. She asked me why they killed her daddy and I told her I don’t know. I can’t give her an answer, because I don’t know,” said Brice.

It turns out, the home where the shooting took place had no connection to the victim. Neighbors believe he simply ran to a strangers home for help.

“It’s just crazy that somebody would shoot him five times. I don’t know what happened, but is it worth shooting somebody five times?” said Brice.

Like every other family impacted by violence in Indianapolis, the Siders simply want the killer caught and wish people would learn to settle their disputes peacefully.

“Whatever the issue was he got killed for, I guarantee we could have solved it. If it was a money issue, we could have paid it. It’s not worth his life,” said Brice.

The murder on Hoyt marked the 10th homicide of the new year.

That is the exact same number the city saw at the time last year when the city set it’s all time murder record.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.