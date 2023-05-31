COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fatal crash occurred early morning at the intersection of County Roads 100 South and 525 East on May 31, Wednesday, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

Katelynn Breann Tullis, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene from traumatic neck and chest injuries at by the Bartholomew County Coroner. The next of kin has been notified.

Tullis was a front seat passenger in a 2016 Ford Fusion that was going northbound on 525 East and was struck by a westbound 2020 Hyundai Palisade on 100 South.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for several hours while police worked at the scene.

This is an active investigation by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, and information will be added as it becomes available.