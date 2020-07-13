20 guns confiscated from Bartholomew County man under Indiana’s red flag law

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Sheriff’s deputies in Bartholomew County used Indiana’s red flag law on Friday to confiscate more than a dozen guns from a man with a history of medical and mental issues.

The incident occurred on July 10 around 2:30 p.m. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) did not disclose the location.

A woman contacted authorities and expressed extreme concern over her husband’s mental state. He was making statements about harming himself and having others harm him, BSCO said.

The man owned and kept several guns inside his home and allegedly told his wife to shoot him. She also said he suggested he would draw a gun at others who carry so they might shoot him.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to the man through an open window. They noticed several firearms inside the residence, including a handgun strapped to the man’s hip.

After about 30 minutes of talking with no real progress made, a sergeant and deputy grabbed the man through the window. At that time, other deputies forced the door open and were able to secure the man and transport him to a nearby hospital.

The red flag law procedures went into place and deputies took 20 firearms from the residence.

Photo courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office

“This was a very difficult situation”, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “The Red Flag Law, also known as the Jake Laird Law, allows officers to seize a person’s gun if law enforcement thinks he/she is dangerous or mentally unstable.

“We certainly support our 2nd Amendment and BCSO personnel is not in the business of confiscating legally-owned firearms. However, due to the mental capacity of this subject and the statements he made, BCSO deputies had no other choice.”