2 young teens carjack a vehicle at gunpoint before leading police on a pursuit ending in a crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two young teens are under arrest after carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint, and leading police on a pursuit that ended outside the Governor’s Mansion.

“It’s very disturbing,” said IMPD Officer William Young, “[especially] that they were number one out that late.”

Police got the call for help shortly after midnight on Saturday. North District officers immediately blanketed the 4000 block of North College Avenue. An officer spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the two teens kept going. Little did the officers know — their suspects were only 13 and 14 years old and not even old enough to drive. The pursuit ended in a crash just outside the Governor’s Mansion. Both teens were taken to the hospital.

“We got to get to a point where our younger people who turn to crime say this isn’t the way to go,” said Officer Young.

The city’s violence reduction teams are telling parents it is imperative that you know where your children are late at night. If you think he or she may be going down the wrong path, they suggest getting kids in positive youth programs in the city.

“This Wednesday there’s a free NBA 2K tournament at the Boys and Girls club at 7 p.m. They will game all-day anyway,” explained Shardae Hoskins, community resource coordinator with the Office of Public Health and Safety. “It’s a contest for like $750, so that gives them something to do. They would be up playing the game anyway, at least put them in front of someone positive.”