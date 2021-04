GREENWOOD, Ind. — A 2-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday at a mobile home park in Greenwood, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. when the child ran in front of a vehicle in the Winterbrook Mobile Home Park off of County Line Road, near CR 400 West.

The sheriff’s department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.