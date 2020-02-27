2 women hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s near east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say two women were shot on the near east side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt told us two officers were in the area and noticed a run pending of a person shot before dispatch even called it out.

When they arrived at the address, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound outside the home. Medics transported her to the hospital in stable condition.

Then police went inside the home and found another woman had been shot. She was also hospitalized in stable condition.

They are speaking with a man who they say is a person of interest.

SWAT was called to the scene because initially when officers arrived they felt like the person of interested was going to “barricade” himself inside the home. But they successfully took him into custody, and SWAT was called off.

They are not aware of the relationships between the person of interest and the shooting victims.