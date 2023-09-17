MUNCIE, Ind. – Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Muncie, according to a press release from the Muncie Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of S. Mulberry St. Sunday at 2:32 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim is a 19-year-old male. The other victim is a 16-year-old female. Both victims were transported to an area hospital. The 19-year-old victim was listed in serious condition. The 16-year-old received a non-life threatening injury.

The preliminary investigation has determined that there was a gathering of approximately 15 people at the residence when an altercation took place with shots fired.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or the Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.