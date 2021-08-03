2 teens ejected, 1 child hurt after truck crashes onto street from I-65 overpass

INDIANAPOLIS — State police say a truck went off an I-65 overpass during a crash Tuesday morning on the near south side of Indianapolis.

Our crews on scene were told the crash began on I-65 North sometime before 9 a.m.

A white truck was hit on the interstate, then flipped several times, eventually crashing off the overpass and onto the street below.

Three people were inside the vehicle as it crashed toward Raymond Street. Two people were ejected from the truck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

ISP says the people who were ejected was a 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger.

Another passenger was an 11-year-old who became entrapped in the truck and had to be removed by first responders. We are awaiting word on his or her condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.