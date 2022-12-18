The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck.

Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols.

Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that a smart car had rolled in the roadway and two passengers had been ejected. The two were later identified as:

Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan

Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo

Both Petro and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Nichols said police believe Petro, the driver of the car, lost control while driving. This caused the compact car to roll on the road “several times” and throw the victims out of the car.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the crash investigation, was assisted at the scene by both Nichols and the Cicero Township Volunteer Fire Department.