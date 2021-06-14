2 suspects sought after laundromat burglary in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police in Kokomo are searching for two people accused of burglarizing a laundromat.

The incident happend on June 13 at the Carney’s Laundromat located at 3103 S. Webster Street.

Police say an undisclosed amount of money had been taken from the building, along with electronic devices and other miscellaneous items.

Investigators retrieved surveillance footage from the incident, which reportedly shows the two suspects riding bicycles to the north-facing doors before entering while the business was closed.

One suspect wore a bike helmet, gray-colored athletic shorts, no shirt, light-colored shoes, a face mask and a dark-colored backpack with what appeared to be a fishing pole coming out of it.

The second suspect wore a bike helmet, dark-colored shirt, dark-colored athletic shorts with orange on the bottom and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).

