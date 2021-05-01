2 students die on way to prom in Hamilton County

Near the scene of the deadly accident outside Arcadia where a crash claimed 2 students lives on the way to prom.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly crash that claimed two students lives and injured two others.

The department said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Lacy Road and 281st Street in Hamilton County and involved two vehicles.

According to police, both deceased victims were located within the same vehicle. Police say two other people were also transported from the same vehicle as the deceased to a hospital. Police did not release the condition of these two injured individuals at this time.

The Hamilton Heights School Corporation released a statement confirming the victims were students on their way to the prom.

The school corporation said all prom activities have been canceled, and they will have grief counselors available.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.