2 shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized after being shot Wednesday on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to 5515 W. 38th Street — where Eskenazi Health is located — in response to the shooting.

IMPD says both people shot are in “stable condition.”

Police added that the shooting is believed to have occurred at West 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is developing story and will be updated once more information is available.