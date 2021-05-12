2 injured after shooting on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are injured after a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 1200 block of West 73rd Street.

Officers arrived to find one person shot and another person injured near Westlane Middle School, according to IMPD. The person shot is listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

NOTE: Police originally said two people were shot but later provided an update stating that two people are injured, but only one was shot.