INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are injured after being shot Thursday on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 3700 block of St. Thomas Blvd. shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.