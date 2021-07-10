2 shot on Indy’s northeast side

The scene of Saturday’s shooting near 42nd and Emerson.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s northeast side where two people have been wounded.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of E. 42nd Street, not far from where 42nd Street intersects with Emerson Avenue.

Police say two victims were located with gunshot injuries at the scene. Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

At this time no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.