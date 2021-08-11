2 shot on Indy’s east side

Scene of shooting in 4400 block of E. Washington Street (Photo By Tyler Teal)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition and another person is “stable” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 4400 block of E. Washington Street, where they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police described their condition as “stable.”

About five minutes later, police were called to Washington Street and Rural Street. Officers arrived to find another person who had been shot. IMPD described their condition as “critical.”

“Preliminary information suggests both of these incidents are related,” said officer William Young.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.