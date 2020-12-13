2 shot on Indianapolis’ near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Sunday on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:15 p.m., police were called to the area of East 34th Street and Caroline Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was “awake and breathing” when IEMS took him to the hospital, police said. IMPD later said the man is in “stable but critical condition.”

While still on the scene, officers were informed of another person shot nearby in the 3400 block of Nicholas Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

