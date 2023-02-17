INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed on Indy’s southside.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 7200 block of Wellwood Dr. for a person shot report just after midnight. When officers arrived, they located a man and woman in a residence with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers believe it was an isolated incident and they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for live updates.