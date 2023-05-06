A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning on Indy’s near north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of East 21st Street & Central Avenue just after midnight on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located two people with apparent gunshot injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.