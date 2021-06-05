2 shot in far east side shooting in Indy

The scene of a double shooting on Indy’s far east side on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting is under investigation on Indy’s far east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chris Drive, in a residential area near Mitthoeffer Road and E. 21st Street.

Police say officers on scene located two male victims, ages 19 and 20.

Police say one victim was transported to a nearby hosptial with a wound to his ankle while the second victim suffered a graze wound and refused treatment.

The shooting occurred outside, according to police, and there are no reported suspects at this time.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional information has been released.