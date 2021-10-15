2 people shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Indy’s east side Friday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. near the intersection of E. 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police said both victims are listed as being in stable condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.