INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot on the east side of the city.

According to IMPD, they received a call at 12:25 A.M. for two people shot at the 200 block of Shortridge Rd. When they arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile male and an adult female with gunshot wound(s).

The victims were transported to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

According to Night Watch Officer, Don Weilhammer, the incident was a targeted disturbance between neighbors that start over a door being pushed in.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return for more information.