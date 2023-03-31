INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating two overnight shootings. One on the east side and another on the near east side that lead to the death of two people.

East Side:

IMPD responded to a person shot scene at the 1400 block of Priscilla Ave before midnight, where they found a person with gunshot wound(s).

According to IMPD, at the scene, the person was reported as “not wake or breathing” and passed away at the hospital.

Near East Side:

IMPD reported to another person shot scene at the 600 block of N Gray St where they found a person with gunshot wound(s).

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

These are an ongoing investigations. Return to this scene for updates.