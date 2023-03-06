INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are responding after two people were shot on the city’s northeast side, killing one person and injuring another.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Aspen Way and Montery Road for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the intersection, which is in a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and N. Franklin Road, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, one person that was shot is awake, breathing and listed in stable condition. The second person shot, IMPD said, wass listed in critical condition.

Around 6:45 p.m., IMPD confirmed that the person listed in critical condition had died. The other victim, IMPD said, remains in stable condition.