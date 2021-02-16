2 people killed in Muncie house fire; another injured

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two people were killed and a third victim was injured in a late-night residence fire in Muncie.

It happened shortly before midnight Monday in the 1600 block of W. 16th St., where firefighters found the three fire victims. Two were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to a Muncie Fire Dept. official at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is just now underway. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.