2 people injured in West Lafayette shooting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday evening, injuring 2 people.

Tippecanoe County dispatch says officers were called to the 2200 block of Lucia Lane on report of 10 to 15 gun shots heard with a visible crowd of people fleeing the area. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received approximately 50 calls stating shots had been fired and that a person was shot at this location.

Sheriff’s did confirm two victims were shot — Kahlil Arrington, 21, and Kahlil Christopher, 18. Christopher was transported from the scene by ambulance to IU local hospital and Arrington was driven by a personal vehicle to Franciscan Alliance Hospital.

Both of the victim’s injuries were not life threating.

A party was said to be going on in the area but police are unsure if it was related to the incident. The Cottages Apartment Complex, where the shooting took place, is just 5 minutes north of Purdue University.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Lafayette Police Department, Purdue University Police Department, Indiana State Police, Lafayette Police Department and Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Service.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office detective division at (765) 423-9388 or the anonymous We-tip Hotline @ (800) 78-crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is more information.