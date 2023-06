INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot on the east side.

According to IMPD, they received a report of a person shot on the 3000 block of N. Downey Ave. Prior to their arrival, they were informed that the victims were being self-transported to Community East Hospital.

At Community East, officers confirmed that two victims were suffering from gunshot wound(s).

IMPD says they are in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, return to this post for updates.