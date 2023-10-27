COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after a long-term investigation by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Robert D. Zambrano, 51, was arrested on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in marijuana, and possessing paraphernalia. Ashley N. Gibson, 34, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

According to investigators, JNET detectives received several tips and leads advising Zambrano was dealing illegal narcotics out of his residence. The detectives obtained a search warrant for Zambrano’s residence and found methamphetamine, three ounces of marijuana, packaging material, a digital scale, and a large amount of paraphernalia.

Investigators said Gibson was staying with Zambrano, and both were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.