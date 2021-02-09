2 people face preliminary murder charges in Brown County shooting

Michael Hazelgrove (left) and Alicia Bustle (right) photos provided by Brown County Sheriff’s Office

BROWN COUNTY, Ind.––A man and a woman are facing formal murder charges in connection with a rural Brown County homicide investigation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 7000 block of Hicks Road in Nineveh on Monday. The deputies, aided by the Indiana State Police, found a man dead at a home from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy by the Brown County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the victim’s identification and a confirmed cause of death.

Authorities said a homicide investigation ensued and two persons of interest were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Michael Hazelgrove and Alicia Bustle are being held on a preliminary murder charge, pending a formal charging decision by the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 812-988-6655.