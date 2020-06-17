2 people dead after shooting, crash on northeast side during violent night in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent night in Indianapolis left at least seven people shot and two dead.

The series of crimes spanned just a few hours, culminating with a double homicide on the city’s northeast side.

In that case, the victim’s car drove through at least four yards, eventually careening through a tree line before coming to rest.

The sound of snapping tree trunks startled several neighbors on Bolton Avenue, who awoke to find two young men shot to death.

“When I got the call this morning, my heart just sunk,” said Pastor Tony McGee with Zion Hope Church.

McGee’s church sits adjacent to the scene of the double killing. He’s disappointed the overnight murders marked the 96th and 97th homicides of the year. That is 31 more than the same time last year.

“We’ve been in a pandemic and dealing with social unrest and we have 97 homicides in this city already. This is crazy. This crime has got to stop,” said McGee.

“We’re confused with these numbers as well, to be honest,” said IMPD chief Randal Taylor.

Just 30 minutes earlier on Indy’s northwest side, police claim a shootout at a house party left three people injured.

Taylor insists the city can’t police its way out of the violence without the help of numerous social and faith-based services.

“I’ve often said that we as a city gotta do better. Our citizens gotta do better, but I’m very concerned, to be quite honest, with these numbers,” said Taylor.

“Hurt people hurt people, so we have to get to the root of why our young people are hurting so bad,” said McGee.

While detectives don’t know what led up to the early morning fatal shooting, one neighbor claims she saw three men run away from the scene.

In the meantime, McGee offered a word of advice to the city’s youth.

“You don’t have to let your anger get the best of you. There’s a better way,” said McGee. “These arguments that our young people are having are not permanent, but we’re giving it a permanent solution when we’re killing each other. This has got to stop. The problems in life don’t have to be fatal nor final.”

So far police have not made any arrests in the double homicide. Anyone with information on any of the overnight homicides is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.