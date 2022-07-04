CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters in Carmel had their hands full with two large residential fires shortly before midnight Sunday.

Crews were called to 14-thousand block of Trailwind Ct. on reports from multiple callers to 9-1-1 of heavy fire at that location. Flames and smoke did considerable damage including erupting through the roof of the house.

Fortunately, the family and their pet cat were able to vacate the structure without injury.

About the same time, another fire struck in the 10-thousand block of Cornell Ave. — this one involving what authorities say was a vacant structure. Again, the fire caused considerable property damage including breaking through the roof of the structure.

A check of the property found no one injured.

Firefighters say they can’t say with certainty that either of these fires were the result of fireworks. Investigators continue to work on a cause for both.