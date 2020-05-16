2 new coronavirus testing sites announced for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Two new COVID-19 testing sites are replacing existing testing locations in Marion County.

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the new sites Friday. The sites will offer drive-through and walk-up testing in areas most impacted by COVID-19.

The sites will be offered at Warren Central High School and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The sites will replace the testing locations at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Eastern Star Church.

“I am extremely appreciative for the way our community has come together to offer much-needed COVID-19 testing. I want to thank the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Eastern Star Church for their tremendous partnership in reaching the community. These new sites at Warren Central High School and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are critical in our continued efforts to offer testing in COVID-19 hot spots around Marion County.” Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department

The free testing is aimed at addressing health disparities among diverse populations. People with COVID-19 symptoms are strongly encouraged to get tested, as well as those with or without symptoms who are over age 65, immunocompromised, or a frontline essential worker.

The criteria for testing at these sites include those who are:

Experiencing the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Muscle pains

Headache

Sore throats

New loss of taste/smell

With or without symptoms in any of the following groups:

Seniors over 65 years of age

Those with weakened immune systems

Frontline essential workers

“The City of Indianapolis is proud to partner with the Marion County Public Health Department to continue providing free COVID-19 testing in areas that have been disproportionately impacted by this virus. It takes an entire community, working together, to combat the effects of a global pandemic, and we are thankful to the many partners that have stepped forward to do their part, including Roger Penske and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as Warren Central High School.” Paul Babcock, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety

People with symptoms of COVID-19 or who meet other testing criteria can register by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid. For more information, or to get assistance in registering, call (317) 221-5515 or (317) 221-8967. All testing at these sites is by appointment only.