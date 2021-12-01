2 more people shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is responding to two people shot on the near north side, both victims are awake and breathing.

One person was found on the scene of the shooting at the 2600 block of Carrollton Avenue, another person had walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation has IMPD believing that the two incidents are related. Night watch is on the scene.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victims, suspect or cause of the incidents.

This story will be updated as more information is released.