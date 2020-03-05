Reward for return of Tennessee toddler surpasses $70,000

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – It’s been 70 days since a 15-month-old girl in Tennessee was last seen, and now the reward for her return is over $70,000, WCYB reports.

Evelyn Boswell hasn’t been seen since December 26. But she wasn’t reported missing until February 18. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl the following day.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt told WCYB he’s unsure why there was a “lapse in time in the child being reported missing.”

The girl’s mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, is accused of lying to authorities. Police say she gave conflicting accounts about what happened to her daughter. The sheriff’s office says that hampered their efforts to find the missing child.

She is currently in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Over a dozen people and businesses contributed to a reward fund to help find the missing toddler.