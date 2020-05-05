2 men seriously injured after shooting at apartment complex on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS—Two men are hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

Police tell us the shooting happened at the Boardwalk at Westlake just before 2:30 a.m. That’s near 10th Street and I-465.

Police say both victims were in the same apartment, and the shots came from outside.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and who fired the shots.

One of the victims managed to drive himself about two miles. Police found him at a nearby gas station.

Nobody else in the complex was hurt.

Police tell us it is still early in the investigation. They spoke with witnesses, but it’s unclear if anyone saw anything.

Shooting scene on May 5, 2020, photo courtesy of Ryan Liggett

