2 men rescue stranger from burning home in Marion

MARION — Two young men busted into a burning home and rescued a stranger Sunday in Marion.

Around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, Tre Jones and his friend Marcus Harvey smelled smoke nearby. Once the two got closer, they saw a house on South Adams Street in flames and knew someone was trapped inside.

“I kicked the door open and boom, and then fire and smoke started coming out,” recalled Jones. “When I heard his voice screaming, I just felt like I knew I could get him out. I didn’t know how far he was in the house. I knew I was in a better position than he was.”

When Jones and Harvey got inside the home, the heat and smoke took over.

“I couldn’t see anything, and I’m trying to ask him, ‘Where are you at? Where are you at?’” Jones remembered.

The homeowner could barely yell for help. Jones and Harvey never saw him, they ended up feeling him on the ground.

“Get him out, get him out, and then I hooked him up like this and carried him out,” said Jones.

Crews arrived and rushed the homeowner to the hospital. Firefighters believe he fell asleep while cooking and grease ignited, setting the home on fire.

“I wish him the best recovery, and I’m praying for his friends and family,” said Harvey.

In the past 24 hours, a lot of community members have thanked them for the rescue and said they were proud of them.

“It’ been positive vibes, everyone’s been calling us superheroes. It’s a good feeling,” said Jones.

The 25-year-old admits superhero is a bit of a stretch. There’s actually a title that means much more to him.

“I don’t say I’m a super hero, but I’m human. I help when I can help,” said Jones.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne. At last check, he was in critical condition.