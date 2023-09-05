FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two men are recovering after sustaining injuries during a police pursuit in northwestern Indiana early Tuesday morning.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began when a deputy attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet Silverado near the roads of 1125 W. and 800 N. in Fulton County shortly after 2 a.m.

The driver ignored the deputy’s attempted traffic stop and accelerated away at a high speed, according to the FCSO.

The pursuit spilled into nearby Starke County on the roads of 1100 E. and 675 S. where the vehicle exited the roadway after failing to yield to a curve in the road. FCSO said the vehicle caught on fire after crashing.

Two males fled on foot into a nearby wooded area while a female passenger was detained after the crash.

The deputy deployed his K9 Agi and instructed the males to surrender. The males immediately complied with the instructions, FCSO said.

The driver was identified as Peter Dancy, 49, of Rochester, Indiana and the other male passenger was identified as Tyler Kimbler, 27, of Newberry, Michigan. The female passenger was released from the scene.

Dancy had to be brought by helicopter to South Bend Memorial Hospital for medical treatment while Kimbler was brought to Northwest Health-Starke Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. The prosecutor’s offices in Starke and Fulton County will review the incident and determine if any charges will be filed.

The Indiana State Police, Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Starke County EMS, Bass Lake Fire Department and Lutheran Air Helicopter all responded to the scene.