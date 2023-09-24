INDIANAPOLIS – Two men are in critical condition after they were shot Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the 160 block of South Missouri Street, south of Monument Circle, on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located two men who had been shot. They were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police said four people were detained on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.