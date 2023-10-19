SEYMOUR, Ind. — A 19-year-old man is facing nearly 50 preliminary attempted murder charges and a 20-year-old is facing over 40 preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit murder after a shooting incident in Seymour Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department were called on Oct. 18 around 11:13 p.m. to the Hill Top Mobile Park at 115 S. O’Brien Street in response to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers observed a white Jeep sport vehicle with various signs of damage due to gunfire, Seymour police said.

Officers determined that the incident originally took place behind a nearby Captain D’s at 831 E. Tipton Street. Authorities completed interviews and processed the scene as part of the investigation.

The suspects allegedly involved in the incident had traveled east on Tipton Street after the shots were initially fired, Seymour police said. Their vehicle was later tracked down in Jeffersonville by Jeffersonville police shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Booking photo of Alvin Huttsell. Provided by Jackson County Jail.

Booking photo of Robert Rummel. Provided by Jackson County Jail.

Two occupants, identified as 20-year-old Robert D. Rummel and 19-year-old Alvin Huttsell, were brought into custody and provided to the Seymour Police Department.

Seymour police said Huttsell allegedly admitted to investigators during an interview that he was the shooter while Rummel allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle.

Further investigation into the incident revealed that six people were inside the Jeep Sport vehicle when at least eight shots rang out, Seymour police said. Two individuals were engaging in an argument before the shooting reportedly took place.

Hutsell and Rummel were both booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Huttsell was arrested and preliminarily charged with 48 counts of attempted murder while Rummel was arrested and preliminarily charged with 48 counts of conspiracy to commit attempted murder and an additional 48 counts of assisting a criminal.