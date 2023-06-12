GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Two men were arrested on drug-related charges after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Grant County Friday night.

A search warrant was obtained by authorities for a home located on South Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation into potential drug use and dealing at the residence.

After the search warrant was approved, the JEAN Team Drug Task Force, Marion Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and IMPD’s Emergency Response Team conducted a search of the residence on Friday, June 9.

Authorities found multiple indicators of drug use inside the home, including dealing materials, digital weight scales, baggies and other drug-use items.

Nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana were also discovered while searching the residence.

The homeowner, identified as Robert A. Detherage II, and the tenant, Lateef Johnson, were arrested once a sweep of the home was concluded.

It was later determined that Dertherage II was under probation in Grant County and listed as “high risk” for possession of methamphetamine.

Lateef Johnson was also found to be on Grant County probation and listed as a “moderate risk” for operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. Both individuals were set to complete their probation in two years.

Detherage II was charged with

Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, A misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, A misdemeanor

Johnson was charged with:

Dealing with methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana, B misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia, C misdemeanor