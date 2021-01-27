2 men arrested in connection with March 2020 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has two men in custody in connection with the D’Londre Calmes’ March 2020 death.

The IMPD said officers responded to the area of North Lafayette Road and Interstate 65 On-ramp 121 C after receiving calls that someone had been shot at that location. When officers arrived, they found Calmes, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting identified Austin Green and Sincere Dupree as suspects in the case. Dupree was previously taken into custody on November 19, 2020. Homicide detectives announced Green’s arrest Wednesday. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).